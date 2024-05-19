ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S. Sharmila hails SC stay on district court order

Published - May 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has hailed the Supreme Court stay on the order restraining her comments against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and has said that she will take her fight for justice to its logical end.

She posted on X saying that the stay given by the Supreme Court was like a tight slap on the face of the ‘demonic forces’ out to curtail freedom of expression. She said the apex court’s order proved that no matter what, truth will always prevail in the fight for justice.

The Supreme Court on May 17 stayed the ex-parte injunction order passed by a district court in Andhra Pradesh restraining Ms. Sharmila and others from speaking against the YSRCP and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US