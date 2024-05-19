GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Y.S. Sharmila hails SC stay on district court order

Published - May 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has hailed the Supreme Court stay on the order restraining her comments against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and has said that she will take her fight for justice to its logical end.

She posted on X saying that the stay given by the Supreme Court was like a tight slap on the face of the ‘demonic forces’ out to curtail freedom of expression. She said the apex court’s order proved that no matter what, truth will always prevail in the fight for justice.

The Supreme Court on May 17 stayed the ex-parte injunction order passed by a district court in Andhra Pradesh restraining Ms. Sharmila and others from speaking against the YSRCP and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

