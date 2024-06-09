Y.S. Sharmila condemns ‘targeting’ of her father’s statues in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, Y. S. Sharmila, has strongly criticised certain political opponents for targeting and vandalising the statues of her father and former Chief Minister, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), in the State.

Ms Sharmila posted on ‘X’ on June 9 (Sunday) that it is sad that such anarchy is allowed in a democracy. Under no circumstances should such ‘acts of cowardice’ be allowed, she reiterated.

She said YSR was a popular leader who ruled the hearts of the Telugu people, and he has left indelible memories. “It is not appropriate to attribute such dirty politics to someone like YSR,” she said, demanding immediate action against those responsible for such acts.

Recently, a statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was removed from the premises of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur. The statue was installed last year by the then-vice chancellor, Ramakrishna Reddy, and it sparked opposition from student unions, who argued that statues of political leaders inside educational campuses should be avoided.

After the election results, student leaders demanded the immediate removal of the statue and threatened that if the management failed to do so, they would remove it. The Vice-Chancellor called for a virtual meeting of the Senate members, who resolved to remove the statue from the campus. The statue was removed on Friday.

Reports also emerged from a couple of other parts of the State on vandalisation of YSR statues.

