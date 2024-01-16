GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Y.S. Sharmila appointed A.P. Congress president

January 16, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Y.S. Sharmila

Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit:

In a change of guard ahead of the elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Y.S. Sharmila as president of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Ms. Sharmila was being appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) with immediate effect, while the outgoing PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, who submitted his resignation to the post on January 15, was being appointed as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. He said the party appreciated the contribution of Mr. Rudra Raju in the role of the APCC president.

The AICC in-charge for Congress affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore congratulated Ms. Sharmila for her appointment as the new president of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit and expressed hope that she would contribute towards making the party stronger, just the way her father the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy did in 1999 and 2004.

