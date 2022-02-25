Y.S. Pratap Reddy ‘confession’ to CBI rocks YS clan

The reported confession statement by Y.S. Pratap Reddy, the paternal uncle of Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy, made to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has created ripples in political circles.

Mr. Pratap Reddy, elder brother of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, had reportedly confessed to the CBI on August 16 last year, which clearly indicated the differences within the YS clan.

The statement goes to show that the slain MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy had difference on opinion on various issues for a long time. In the statement, he had reportedly stated that he had rushed to Vivekananda Reddy’s Pulivendula residence in the early hours of the fateful day of his death i.e., March 15, 2019, where he had come face to face with Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, Yerra Gangi Reddy, Manohar Reddy and Enayathullah, who were standing in Viveka’s bedroom. Upon finding Viveka in a pool of blood, he told the CBI he had concluded that it was not a case of heart attack, but murder.

Mr. Pratap Reddy also reportedly stated that the warning by the Pulivendula police went unheeded when those present in the room washed the floor, trying to erase the evidence from the crime scene. The statement also reportedly mentioned that Viveka had wanted to contest the election and sought the Kadapa MP ticket, but in case the high command decided against it, it should be given to Y.S. Vijayamma or Y.S. Sharmila and certainly not to Avinash Reddy.