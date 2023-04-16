Jagan loyalists are behind murder of Vivekananda Reddy, alleges former Minister Kondru Muralimohan

April 16, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister and TDP in-charge of Rajam Assembly Constituency Kondru Muralimohan on April 16 (Sunday) alleged that the loyalists of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were directly involved in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and that it was proved with a CBI’s inquiry.

Addressing a media conference, he said that Mr. Jagan gained political mileage through the murder of Vivekananda Reddy and blamed the TDP for the ghastly incident prior to 2019 general elections.

Also read: Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered to gain sympathy for YSRCP, alleges TDP

Mr. Muralimohan urged the CBI to arrest MP Avinash Reddy and others immediately since their direct involvement in the case was proven beyond doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister accused the YSRCP leaders of targeting TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh saying that they were unable to digest his growing popularity, especially through the Yuvagalam programme. He also alleged that the government was harassing Eenadu Group chairman Ramoji Rao by registering false cases against his Margadarshi Chit Fund company.