Y.S. Jagan approaches A.P. High Court seeking Leader of Opposition status 

Published - July 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The government’s intent behind denying me the status of LoP is to muzzle the voice of the opposition, YSRCP national president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the High Court.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a writ petition in the High Court (HC) praying for a direction to the A.P. government to designate him as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly, in accordance with Section 12-B of the A.P. Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal Of Disqualifications Act, 1953.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought that a direction in this regard be issued to the Legislative Assembly Secretary, Government Principal Secretary (Law & Legislative Affairs), Assembly Speaker, and Minister for Legislative Affairs.

Alternatively, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought his declaration as LoP and passing of other such order(s) as may be deemed fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case in the interest of justice.

“Going by the procedure of administering the oath to members of the Legislative Assembly A on June 21, 2024 (the convention and practice which had been followed for the sequential process thereof was that after the oath of Leader of the House, the turn of such MLA from the opposition ranks who would be considered as LoP should have come in but it was not followed), I am under the impression that a decision was already taken not to grant me the status of Leader of Opposition with the intent of suppressing the voice of the opposition,” Mr. Jagan said in his petition.

He maintained that the YSRCP was the sole political party in opposition to the pre-election alliance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), and continues to remain so after the elections. Therefore, in effective terms, YSRCP is the sole opposition party on the floor of the House, the YSRCP president said. 

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that he wrote to the Assembly Speaker, wherein he mentioned instances of granting of LoP status to representatives of political parties which did not secure at least 10% of the total seats in the House. However, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav declared the intention of the ruling alliance in a media interaction not to concede his plea and asserted that Mr. Jagan was only the floor leader of the YSRCP.

