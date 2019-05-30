Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan gave a warm hug to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on being welcomed by the latter on to the stage

Mr. Reddy began his speech saying “Y.S. Jagan ane nenu,” as the IGMC Stadium reverberated with slogans such as “CM... CM.” Before that, he tapped the microphone repeatedly setting the tone for his speech that lasted for nearly half-an-hour.

Mr. Reddy, who does not usually wear a wrist watch, sported one that resembled his father’s. Badges, scarves and placards containing pictures of YSR were sold like hot cakes outside the venue.

Mr. Reddy’s mother Vijaya Lakshmi turned emotional and hugged and kissed him after he took oath.

Audiovisuals of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ and milestones in his political career evoked loud cheers.

KCR’s thumbs up

The crowds gave a huge round of applause as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao waved to them and followed it up with a thumbs up.

Mr. Rao observed that Mr. Reddy had a huge burden on his young shoulders. He wished that Mr. Reddy should enrich his father’s legacy.

DMK president M.K. Stalin presented a book featuring his father and party founder M. Karunanidhi on the cover page to Mr. Reddy.

‘Hyderabad Ki Shaan’

Muslim clerics called Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as “Hyderabad Ki Shaan” while giving their blessings to Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Stalin and Mr. Rao shared a sofa and exchanged greetings with Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi, and Mr. Reddy’s wife Bharati and sister Sharmila before the swearing-in.

Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were given a rousing reception at the gallery meant for the VVIPs before they were called on to the stage.

Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao presented a statuette of YSR to Mr. Reddy. Officers of the Protocol Department had to struggle to keep seats reserved for Mr. Reddy’s family as those not possessing valid passes tried to occupy the chairs.

Stars dazzle

Film personalities Manchu Vishnu, Ali and Ram Gopal Verma were the cynosure of all eyes as they entered the VIP area.

Former Chief Secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao and MLCs Somu Veerraju and P.V.N. Madhav represented the BJP.

K. Ramakrishna and Y. Venkateswara Rao represented the CPI and the CPI (M) respectively.

A rapturous section of the crowd seated just behind the media gallery threw water bottles on those in the front who blocked their view of the proceedings.