YS family’s property dispute: honour word given to father, Sharmila tells brother Jagan

In the letter dated September 12, 2024, Sharmila accused brother Jagan Mohan Reddy of not only going against their father’s clear instruction, but also filing cases to deprive her and her children of the ‘only few properties assigned to her’ as per an MoU executed on August 31, 2019

Published - October 24, 2024 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila. File

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila. File | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The property dispute between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila has come out in the open, with the latter making public a letter addressed to her brother.

In the letter to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 12, 2024, Ms. Sharmila launched a scathing attack on him and demanded that he honour his word given to their late father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy with regard to family property, insisting that he was legally bound to do so.

In the letter, which was also signed by their mother Y.S. Vijayamma, Ms. Sharmila said Mr. Jagan had not only gone against their father’s clear instruction that all the properties acquired with the family resources during his lifetime be equally divided among his four grandchildren, but had now filed cases against her and their mother to deprive her and her children of the “only few properties assigned to her” as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) executed on August 31, 2019.

She said, contrary to their father’s wishes and Mr. Jagan’s undertaking, he now wanted to terminate the MoU “unilaterally” through a letter that had no legal sanctity. She said the MoU was a legally binding document, and his unilateral withdrawal from it had no legal significance.

‘Ridiculous conditions’

Ms. Sharmila said it was ridiculous on the part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to put a condition that she should not speak either against him or their cousin and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on any public platform if she wanted him to settle the property issue.

Ms. Sharmila said Mr. Jagan should fulfil their late father’s wishes, and if he failed to do so, she would be forced to seek a legal remedy.

