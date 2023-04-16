Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy arrested in Viveka murder case

April 16, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - KADAPA

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, from his residence in the early hours of April 16, in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The crucial development comes close on the heels of the arrest of Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy, a close follower of Avinash Reddy and a prime suspect in the murder case.

The cops arrived at Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s house in Pulivendula in two vehicles and announced his arrest after producing the arrest memo. He was immediately taken to Hyderabad amid tight security to be produced before the CBI court.

Also read | Justice will prevail in Y.S. Viveka murder case, says D.L. Ravindra Reddy

Mr. Avinash Reddy’s followers and the family well wishers gathered in large numbers at the residence when they came to know about the development.

The CBI officials made arrangements to shift him to the prison guesthouse at the central prison premises in Kadapa amidst tight security and later shifted him to Hyderabad to produce him before the CBI court there.

The YSRC cadres staged a demonstration across the district expressing their resentment against the arrest and said Mr . Bhaskar Reddy would emerge clean.

The famous Poolangallu junction in Pulivendula town witnessed mild tension and shops were closed to avoid possible damage.