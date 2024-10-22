ADVERTISEMENT

Youth’s role crucial to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

Updated - October 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Abdul Nazeer met with students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were in Andhra Pradesh on the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, at Raj Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer interacting with Jammu and Kashmir students at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said on Tuesday, October 22, that the dedication and innovation shown by youth are key to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Governor interacted with the Jammu and Kashmir students who were in Andhra Pradesh from October 20 to 25 as part of the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, which was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He advised the students to make the best use of the opportunities available in India’s higher education system.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir students shared their experiences in Andhra Pradesh with the Governor.

Secretary to Governor M. Hari Jawaharlal, Director of NYK, Sangathan Ansuman Prasad Das, Guntur District Youth Officer Kiranmai Devireddy, and officers of Raj Bhavan participated in the interaction programme.

