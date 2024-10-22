Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said on Tuesday, October 22, that the dedication and innovation shown by youth are key to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Governor interacted with the Jammu and Kashmir students who were in Andhra Pradesh from October 20 to 25 as part of the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, which was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He advised the students to make the best use of the opportunities available in India’s higher education system.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir students shared their experiences in Andhra Pradesh with the Governor.

Secretary to Governor M. Hari Jawaharlal, Director of NYK, Sangathan Ansuman Prasad Das, Guntur District Youth Officer Kiranmai Devireddy, and officers of Raj Bhavan participated in the interaction programme.