GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth’s role crucial to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

Abdul Nazeer met with students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were in Andhra Pradesh on the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, at Raj Bhavan

Updated - October 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer interacting with Jammu and Kashmir students at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer interacting with Jammu and Kashmir students at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said on Tuesday, October 22, that the dedication and innovation shown by youth are key to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Governor interacted with the Jammu and Kashmir students who were in Andhra Pradesh from October 20 to 25 as part of the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, which was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He advised the students to make the best use of the opportunities available in India’s higher education system.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir students shared their experiences in Andhra Pradesh with the Governor.

Secretary to Governor M. Hari Jawaharlal, Director of NYK, Sangathan Ansuman Prasad Das, Guntur District Youth Officer Kiranmai Devireddy, and officers of Raj Bhavan participated in the interaction programme.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / students / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.