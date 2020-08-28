Youth’s death: SP talks tough against social media posts

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Friday said those making wild allegations over the death of Om Prasad (30) of Somala mandal on the social media would be liable for prosecution.
The SP clarified that the video of Om Prasad in an abusive tone was neither shot nor uploaded on the social media by him, but by someone else after provoking the former. The youth allegedly committed suicide on August 24 after the video was flashed on the social media.
Addressing a press meet at Somala, after speaking to the family members of Om Prasad, the SP said that someone had allegedly provoked the youth under the influence of alcohol and made a video of his abusive observations against the excise policy and had uploaded it on the social media.
“According to the family members, Om Prasad, who worked as a driver in Madanapalle, did not face any threat from any quarter. The family is also not willing to give a police complaint. But, we have registered a case after prompting the VRO concerned to give a complaint. The case is under thorough investigation. Those responsible for provoking Om Prasad would be identified soon,” he said.
The SP said that the observations of senior TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, Varla Ramaiah and others on the social media were also looked into. He sought those making allegations to cooperate with the police by providing any valid information and proof pertaining to their charges.
