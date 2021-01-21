Youth who ‘killed’ his girlfriend found dead

CHITTOOR

21 January 2021 00:42 IST

He had fled after stabbing the victim multiple times

A 19-year-old degree final student who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at Thurpupalle village in Penumuru mandal on Tuesday was found dead a day later. His body was found hanging from a tree in a forest location close to the village on Wednesday.

Delhi Babu reportedly eloped with Gayatri (20) on December 11 last year. Some photographs showed that the couple exchanged vows at a temple in Tirupati. Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the police traced the couple and they were let off after counselling. The police handed over the girl to her parents.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, Babu allegedly accosted Gayatri when she was returning home on a two-wheeler after purchasing vegetables at Penumuru. After a heated argument, Babu allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times. She succumbed to her injuries at the CMC Hospital near Chittoor.

After attacking the girl, Babu fled into the nearby forest. Special parties were on the job to trace him. A two-hour search by the police yielded no result on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was seen carrying a rope while attacking his girlfriend. The accused seemed to have planned to end his life after the attack,” said Penumuru SI Praveen Kumar.

A has been registered and investigation is on.