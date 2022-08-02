Andhra Pradesh: Youth wanted in 17 cases of burglary nabbed in Rayachoti

August 02, 2022 17:56 IST

He had several cases filed against him in three districts

Rayachoti rural police on Tuesday nabbed a youth, wanted in as many as 17 cases of burglary, and seized gold and silver jewellery worth ₹31 lakh, cash of ₹1.5 lakh, and a motorbike, at Motakatla village of Sambepalle mandal in Annamayya district. Police said that acting on a tip-off about the movement of the youth, identified as Thota Rajesh (23) of Venkatagiri village of Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district, Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju had formed a special team with Rayachoti rural circle police. Advertisement Advertisement The team was conducting vehicle checks on the Rayachoti-Kalakada Road, when they spotted the suspect who was on his way to Tirupati. On seeing the police, the suspect tried to escape towards Madanapalle. After a chase, the youth was apprehended, followed by the seizure of the property. During interrogation, it was found that the accused had several criminal cases filed against him in Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts. Police also took one of his accomplices into custody. The recovered property belonged to a jewellery shop at Chinnamandem village of Annamayya district. A few days ago, Rajesh and his accomplices had gained entry into the jewellery shop after breaking the shutters with iron rods, before decamping with gold and silver ornaments and cash. A case was registered.

