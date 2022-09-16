Youth volunteers clean up Gandhi Hill

Event held as part of a Swachh Bharat drive

Students cleaning up the premises of Gandhi Hill on the occasion of World Clean Up Day, in Vijayawada on Friday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A motley crowd of young enthusiasts gathered on the Gandhi Hill and cleaned up the place as part of a Swachh Bharat drive on the occasion of World Clean-up Day on Friday.

The event was organised by Motorola Solutions India, in collaboration with Jignasa Interface, a State-level cultural startup, KL Deemed to be University and Nalanda Degree College.

Pavan Malladi, Manager at Motorola Solutions, said the idea was not just to clean the litter at the iconic site but it was also “to take time to ponder on the Gandhian values on which the fulcrum of our freedom was laid upon.”

Dean of Student Affairs, KLU, Hanumantha Rao emphasised the need to inculcate the habit of swachchata in day-to-day life and reminded how villages in the past were symbol of cleanliness. “The culture of consumerism is adding clutter to not just our surroundings but also to our minds,” he said.

District Revenue Officer Mohan Kumar appreciated the efforts of the corporate firm and the young participants. He said Vijayawada was blessed with vibrant culture and reminded that it was ranked as third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshana 2021.

Coordinator of the event K. Deepthi, Director of Cloud Infrastructure Engineering at Motorola Solutions and others spoke.