Youth urged to take plunge into spirituality for divine experience

Published - August 09, 2024 09:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.V. Kumar addressing the youth convention for students organised as part of the 126th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission and ninth anniversary of the Tirupati Ashrama on Friday.

Speakers at the youth convention organised by Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, here on Friday, called upon the young members of the society to take a plunge into spirituality to get a feel of the divine experience, which in their words ‘has no age limit’.

The event is part of the week-long celebrations launched to observe the 126th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission movement and the ninth anniversary of the Tirupati Ashrama. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.V. Kumar advised the youth to set aside specific time for spirituality, as it would help them brace against odds in life.

Dr. Kumar, who has performed more than 10,000 heart surgeries, attributed his concentration and focus on the task-at-hand to the same. “When we spare some time for yoga and meditation, we naturally tend to unwind from the day-to-day hassles and profession-related challenges,” he explained.

Swami Sukrutananda, Secretary of Tirupati Ashrama, appealed to the young members of the society to walk into the Ashrama premises in Vinayaka Nagar and get a divine feel. Monks of the Ramakrishna order Swami Sasikantananda (Rajamahendravaram), Swami Anupamananda (Kadapa) and Swami Mangalanathananda (Bengaluru) shared their experiences with the youth.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) SPW Junior College Principal C. Bhuvaneswari Devi addressed the students on mental strength, human values and self-confidence. The dance ballet ‘Kuchelopakhyanam’ by Dr. Gayatri Manohar enthralled the audience.

