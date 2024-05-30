ADVERTISEMENT

Youth tries to end life after ‘murdering’ girlfriend in Eluru

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:51 pm IST - ELURU

Yesu Ratnam exchanged heated arguments with Ratna Grace as her parents fixed her marriage with another person, say police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 23-year-old youth, T. Yesu Ratnam tried to end his life after allegedly murdering his girlfriend J. Ratna Grace (22), whose marriage was fixed with another person, by slitting her throat with a knife.

Yesu Ratnam tried to slit his throat after attacking her girlfriend. The local residents found the couple lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Ratna Grace died on the spot while Yesu Ratnam was rushed to a hospital where the doctors said his condition was critical.

Ratna Grace, an employee of a private college and Yesu Ratnam studied together in school and college. Though they decided to marry, the parents of Ratna Grace fixed her marriage with another man.

On May 30 (Thursday), the couple met and exchanged heated arguments over the issue. An irked Yesu Ratnam allegedly slit the throat of Ratna Grace with a knife. he tried to end his life too.

Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi said the police were verifying the CCTV footage to gather more details.

The police seized the knife and shifted the body to a government hospital for autopsy. Three Town CI K. Srinivas said a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) had been registered against the accused.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

