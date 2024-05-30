GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth tries to end life after ‘murdering’ girlfriend in Eluru

Yesu Ratnam exchanged heated arguments with Ratna Grace as her parents fixed her marriage with another person, say police

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:51 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 23-year-old youth, T. Yesu Ratnam tried to end his life after allegedly murdering his girlfriend J. Ratna Grace (22), whose marriage was fixed with another person, by slitting her throat with a knife.

Yesu Ratnam tried to slit his throat after attacking her girlfriend. The local residents found the couple lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Ratna Grace died on the spot while Yesu Ratnam was rushed to a hospital where the doctors said his condition was critical.

Ratna Grace, an employee of a private college and Yesu Ratnam studied together in school and college. Though they decided to marry, the parents of Ratna Grace fixed her marriage with another man.

On May 30 (Thursday), the couple met and exchanged heated arguments over the issue. An irked Yesu Ratnam allegedly slit the throat of Ratna Grace with a knife. he tried to end his life too.

Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi said the police were verifying the CCTV footage to gather more details.

The police seized the knife and shifted the body to a government hospital for autopsy. Three Town CI K. Srinivas said a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) had been registered against the accused.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.