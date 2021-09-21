Andhra Pradesh

Youth told to quit drinking bludgeons father to death

A 24-year-old youth reportedly beat his father to death with an iron rod angered over the latter’s insistence that he quit drinking, at Vanapallipalem village in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Bontu Ravi (24), reportedly had an argument with his father Bontu Jayaraj (58) over his addiction to liquor. Jayaraj had been persuading Ravi to give up drinking and rein in his lavish lifestyle.

“On Sunday night, Ravi arrived home in a drunken state and had a heated argument with his father. Later Ravi took an irod rod and went into his father’s room where he was asleep and beat him to death,” Amalapuram Circle Inspector G. Suribabu told The Hindu.

The incident had occurred around midnight, and Jayaraj was declared brought dead by doctors at the Area Hospital in Amalapuram. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.


