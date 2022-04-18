Youth thrashed for social media posts on girl in Eluru district

Victim is in a critical condition, say police

A youth, S. Srikanth, suffered severe injuries when the family members of a girl attacked him, alleging that he had posted objectionable comments on the girl in the social media.

The incident occurred at Narasimharao Palem village in Chatrai mandal in Eluru district. The condition of the victim was critical, the police said.

Alleging that Srikanth was harassing the girl, her father and other family members attacked the youth on his private parts with a pestle.

The victim was admitted in a hospital in Khammam in Telangana, and was shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada on Monday, for better treatment.

Following a complaint, the Chatrai police registered a case and took up investigation.