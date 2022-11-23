Youth succumbs to injuries after falling off bike while doing stunts in A.P. ‘s Krishna district

November 23, 2022 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A youth, identified as Gowri Sai Krishna, 19, succumbed to injuries sustained while performing stunts on his motorcycle at Vuyyur in Krishna district.

Sai Krishna lost control over his bike while doing stunts on the service road of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam National Highway on November 6. His friends were reportedly taking videos of the stunt when Sai Krishna suffered an accident at high speed. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Sai Krishna’s family members said they had urged him several times not to perform stunts on his motorcycle.

Police appealed to people not to give powerful motorcycles to their children as the roads are not designed for high-speed riding. They also advised the youth to not perform stunts on motorcycles, warning them of action for doing so.

