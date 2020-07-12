Youth still waiting for promised job notifications, says Kala

VIJAYAWADA

12 July 2020

‘Jagan filling posts with politically unemployed’

TDP State president K. Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday took potshots at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he tricked the unemployed youth in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Venkata Rao said lakhs of unemployed youth lost job opportunities as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy filled the posts with “politically unemployed.”

Not a single permanent job was filled during the last 13 months, he alleged. The government could neither attract investors nor promote the industry in the State, he said.

“The unemployed are still anxiously waiting for employment notifications. The YSRCP, in the run-up to the elections, had promised that job notifications would be issued as per the job calendar in January every year,” Mr. Venkata Rao.

‘Many removed from service’

Leave alone filling vacancies, as many as three lakh employees had been removed in the last 13 months, he said, and added that the government was planning to remove contract and outsourcing employees.

Section 144 was imposed when the unemployed staged a dharna in front of the CM’s residence demanding that the government take steps to fill the vacancies and provide employment, he said

The government also closed down the skill development centres set up by the TDP government, he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is under the impression that creating jobs means appointing his followers as consultants,” Mr. Venkata Rao said.

The Chief Minister boasted that 75% jobs would be reserved for the locals. But the government appointed people from other States and living abroad as consultants, he alleged.