Youth should stop fixating on govt. jobs: author

Published - September 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

Youth should search for alternative opportunities and think innovatively to reach goals in life, and not get stuck in securing a government job, observed N. Pradeep, author of the book The Philosophical Burden of Govt Job Obsession. Mr. Pradeep, a lecturer of political science at PSC and KVSC Government Degree College in Nandyal, presented the book to Saurabh Gaur, Secretary of Higher Education Department at the Secretariat on September 18 (Wednesday). On this occasion, he observed that there are multiple opportunities for the youth, but many continue to struggle for finding a government job. For this, they end up spending large amounts of money for coaching and also exhaust valuable time, he said.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST

