Youth should set lofty goals: Srikakulam MP

July 02, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Sunday asked students to set their goals high and strive to achieve them.

Under the Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam, the Kinjarapu family organised a competitive test for nearly 8,000 students at different centres, including Srikakulam, Tekkali and Palasa, on Sunday. Mr. Rammohan, who visited the examination centres, interacted with the students and took their feedback.

Speaking to media, he said meritorious students would be given scholarships, financial assistance and books required for competitive exams. He said his father and former Union Minister K. Yerrannaidu used to encourage students from poor families and same was being carried on in his memory.