Youth should remember sacrifices by freedom fighters, says Bapatla SP

165th anniversary of the 1857 revolt observed

“Many unsung heroes had laid down their lives to free the motherland in the 1857 rebellion. We should remember their sacrifices. Today’s youth has to take inspiration from their patriotic spirit and strive for the development of the country,” said Vakul Jindal, Superintendent of Police, Bapatla district.

Mr. Jindal was speaking at the 165th anniversary celebrations of the 1857 revolution here on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Forum For Better Bapatla.

“There are many freedom fighters who streaked like blazing meteors across the anti-colonial nationalist sky. Many selflessly gave away their lives to protect the dignity of the motherland. Many others got injured and embraced imprisonment. The youth should know the struggles and sacrifices of our freedom fighters and carry forward their patriotic zeal,” said the SP.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of competitions conducted in this connection.

Forum secretary P.C. Sai Babu said they were organising several programmes this year to bring awareness among students on the freedom movement.