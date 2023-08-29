ADVERTISEMENT

Youth should become job creators for nation’s economic progress, says A.P. Governor

August 29, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

India is now among the biggest startup hubs with a higher success rate than the rest of the world, Abdul Nazeer tells students at ANU convocation

The Hindu Bureau

Governor and ANU Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer and V-C P. Raja Sekhar presenting an honorary doctorate to Palagummi Sainath at the convocation on the university campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

A country or economy can grow only when its youth play the role of job creators rather than job seekers as entrepreneurship provides a solution to both unemployment and under-employment, said Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

He presided over the 39th and 40th Convocations of Acharya Nagarjuna University in the district on Tuesday, as its Chancellor, and presented degrees and medals to students. 

Entrepreneurship has the potential to create jobs for millions of people and contribute to the diversification of the economy by creating new markets and opportunities for foreign investment, he told the gathering. 

The Centre’s flagship programmes like Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Startup India were intended to make the country self-reliant and catalyse startup culture to build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship. “India has now become one of the biggest startup hubs in the world with a higher success rate than the rest of the world,” said the Governor. 

Hon. doctorate to Sainath

Earlier, the university conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters on Palagummi Sainath, journalist, author and Ramon Magsaysay awardee. University Registrar Prof. B. Karuna explained about the work and achievements of Mr. Sainath in his long career as a journalist.  

The convocation proceedings commenced with Prof. P. Raja Sekhar, Vice-Chancellor, presenting the annual report. Later, he honoured the Governor with a memento.

K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of the AP State Council of Higher Education, was among those present.

