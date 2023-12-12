Youth should be made partners in drawing up vision for country’s future, says A.P. Governor

December 12, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said the youth should be made partners in drawing up a vision for the future of the country by organising seminars, conferences, debates and group discussions.

He participated in a workshop on ‘Viksit Bharat @2047-Voice of Youth’, at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Vice-Chancellors of Central, State and Deemed-to-be Universities, Directors of IIT, IIM, IIITs, Registrars, Deans, Rectors and Principals of various colleges attended the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Vice-Chancellors and heads of higher educational institutions virtually. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said youth power was both the agent and the beneficiary of the changes. The roadmap of progress would not be decided by the government alone, but by the nation also, he said.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer said that India was going to be the provider of the largest workforce in the world with a population of 144 crore. The country was also one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years, he said.

“It is necessary to channelise the innovative ideas of youth for the nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the Governor said.

He asked the budding professionals to submit their thoughts and responses on the critical questions such as, ‘How should a Viksit Bharat look like in 2047 in different aspects’, ‘What should we do to reach this goal’, ‘What can she or he do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible’, by filling up online forms available at mygov.in portal.

Earlier, a panel discussion and question and answer session was organised on ‘Empowered Indians’, on the occasion.

Higher Education Principal Secretary J. Shyamala Rao, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy and officials of Raj Bhavan participated.

