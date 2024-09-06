Youth sentenced to life imprisonment for assaulting minor girl in Eluru

The Special POCSO Court of Eluru awarded life imprisonment to an accused, Ch. Ramesh (20), for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused abused his cousin while she was alone at home in Tadikalapudi village back in February 2014. Later, he escaped from the village.

Following a complaint, the Tadikalapudi police registered a case and arrested the accused. The POCSO court sentenced him to life imprisonment as his guilt was proved, said the police in a release on Friday.

Eluru district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Pratap Shiva Kishore appreciated the Court Monitoring Cell Police, who tracked and investigated the case.