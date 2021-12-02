Andhra Pradesh

Youth riding pillion dies in road accident

A 21-year-old youth died while his friend sustained injuries in a road accident at Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Deepak (21), a resident of Urvasi Junction in the city.

According to Circle Inspector of Chodavaram Police Station, Ilyas Mohammed, the incident allegedly occurred when the duo was returning home at Urvasi Junction after visiting a tourist spot at Lambasingi in Chintapalle mandal. Deepak was the pillion-rider while his friend was riding the two-wheeler. The youth were allegedly overspeeding while overtaking a lorry and their motorcycle crashed after the rider lost balance. Deepak fell and came under the wheels of the lorry and died, police said.

Deepak has completed his B.Tech, it was learnt. His body was sent for post-mortem.


