Youth picked up by police for not wearing mask ‘dies in custody’

A Dalit youth allegedly died in police custody after he was picked up by the police for not wearing mask and helmet in a COVID-19 hotspot of Chirala town in Prakasam district.

A case of custodial death was registered after Y. Kiran Kumar, under treatment for head injury, died in a private hospital in Guntur late on Tuesday.

While the relatives of the youth claimed that the youth was allegedly beaten up for not wearing mask, Prakasam police maintained that the youth jumped out of the jeep while being taken to the II Town police station resulting in a head injury. Police denied that Kiran Kumar was beaten up by the sub-inspector.

The Prakasam police, in a note, said on seeing Kiran Kumar and his friend, Shini Abraham, moving on a motorcycle without masks, a constable Rami Reddy at Kothapeta check-post reprimanded them on July 18. At this. the duo allegedly in an inebriated condition, created a ruckus and allegedly beat up the constable, who, in turn, informed sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, who took them into custody.

The injured Kiran Kumar was first shifted to the Chirala Government hospital and later to a private hospital in Guntur for better treatment.

Cases registered

On a complaint from the constable, a case was registered against the duo under IPC Sections 353,188,269 and r/w 34 IPC, Sec 185 of Motor Vehicles act and Sec 51 of Disaster Management Act. Abraham was subjected to testing with a breath analyser. The doctor who treated him sent the blood sample of Kiran Kumar for testing.

Another case was registered on a complaint from the youth’s father, Mohan Rao, against the SI under IPC Section 324.

Ex gratia

On coming to know of the death of the youth, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to Kiran Kumar'’ family.

Guntur Range Inspector-General of Police J. Prabhakar Rao has appointed Guntur District Additional Superintendent of Police Gangadhar as special enquiry officer to hold a comprehensive inquiry into the case as directed by the Chief Minister.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal handed over the case to Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police for an impartial probe.