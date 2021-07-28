Youth outfits plan hunger strikes for new job calendar

Vijayawada

28 July 2021 00:30 IST

Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi has given a call to unemployed youth to launch agitations until a new job calendar is released by the State government.

Members of organisations such as AIYF, DYFI, Telugu Yuvata, AISF, SFI, PDSU and TNSF will take part in the agitation for a new job calendar. They said hunger strikes would be organised in Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, AIYF State secretary Lenin Babu, DYFI State general secretary Surya Rao, Telugu Yuvata State general secretary Naga Sravan Kumar, PDSU State president Ravi Chandra and AISF State president Mahankali Subba Rao said that 2.35 lakh government posts were lying vacant in the state. The State government, however, has issued a calendar for only 10,143 posts. The unemployed youth were disappointed with the job calendar. The government has failed to respond to the demands of the youth and was not respecting their sentiments, they said.

It was a shame on the part of the government to announce just 36 posts in Group-1 and 2. The government promised to fill up 6,500 SI posts but gave an announcement only for 450 posts. There was no mention of 25,000 teacher posts. The youth are utterly disappointed over the government’s indifferent attitude, they said.