Youth organisations to step up stir for new job calendar

Threaten to picket CM’s camp office on July 19

Youth organisations on Saturday decided to take up a series of agitations from July 13 to exert pressure on the YSR Congress Party Government in the State to come out with a new job calendar.

All India Youth Federation State president P. Rajendra said youth organisations cutting across party-lines would stage relay fast before collectorates on July 13 and 14 in protest against the job calendar released on June 18 to fill just 10,143 vacancies in various posts.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised big during his padayatra to the youth in the run up to the 2019 elections, should issue fresh notification to fill 2.35 lakh vacancies in various government departments, he said while addressing a round-table conference organised jointly by youth and students organisations affiliated to the Left parties.

Over six lakh unemployed youth were undergoing coaching for Group I and Group II exams at coaching centres in different parts of the State for long for the elusive jobs, he said, adding that the government should issue fresh notification for at least 5,000 vacancies in the Group I and II services.

Novel protests would be staged on July 15 demanding that the government hold a mega DSC to recruit 25,000 school teachers, said All India Students Federation State assistant secretary Siva Reddy. The government should also fill 6,500 vacancies in the post of police constable as per its promise made at the time of Police Martyrs Day, he added.

“'We will wait till July 18 for the State government to make amends. If there is no fresh notification by then, we will have no option but to lay a siege to the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli on July 19,” said Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee State President Rayapatti Jagadeesh.

CPI Prakasam district secretary M.L. Narayana and CPI (Marxist) counterpart P. Anjaneyulu extended their parties’ support to the ongoing stir by students and unemployed youth.