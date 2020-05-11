Youth on the run after sexually assaulting minor

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old youth under the Seethanagaram police limits in East Godavari district on Sunday. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the police late on Sunday night.

According to the police. the youth allegedly committed the crime after inviting he girl to his house when the girl’s mother went for work. The accused is absconded and the search is on to nab him. The police have registered cases against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“A case under the SC and ST Atrocities Act has also been registered against the accused,” said DSP North Zone P. Satyanarayana Rao.