‘Youth must strive to become entrepreneurs’

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and guests handing over placement orders to students in Avanthi College on Monday.

VIZINAGARAM

14 September 2021 00:54 IST

Minister gives pep talk to students at Avanthi College

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Empowerment Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday asked youngsters to strive hard to become entrepreneurs instead of being satisfied with jobs in corporate firms.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was attending the Achievers’ Day celebrations at Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology located near Rajapulova junction of Vizianagaram district as chief guest. He said that constant upgrading of knowledge was essential to achieve success in one’s chosen field.

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone Development Commissioner A. Rammohan Reddy said that innovative thinking and hard work were essential to lay a strong foundation for the future. Pulsus Company Chief Executive Officer Gedela Srinubabu said that effective communication skills and strong willpower would go a long way. He urged students to become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to many people.

Avanthi Group of Colleges general secretary M. Priyanka said that the management was giving top priority for skill-oriented education, certificate courses which would help them to get jobs in reputed firms easily.

In the presence of Mr. Srinivasa Rao, guests Dr. Srinubabu and Mr. Rammohan Reddy gave away placement letters to nearly 500 students who completed their engineering course at Avanthi Group of Colleges. AIET Director (HR) A.Chandra Sekhar and principals of various colleges were present at the meeting.