Youth ‘murders’ live-in partner’s mother

A 28-year-old MBA graduate allegedly murdered the mother of his live-in-partner by hitting her on the head with a pestle, at their residence at Burma Street in Madanapalli on Friday evening, and surrendered to the police.

According to the police, Mahesh, a native of Madanapalle was working as an agent with a real estate firm in Bengaluru. A couple of years ago, he reportedly fell in love with Baby Rani (26), who ekes out her livelihood doing odd jobs in hotels and households. The duo reportedly agreed to live together and get married later after making some savings.

Rani’s mother, Saroja (46), who works as a domestic help, was living with them. The police said this reportedly led to misunderstandings between Mahesh and Rani. While Mahesh insisted that they should live separately and Saroja should leave them, Rani reportedly objected to the proposal.

The couple reportedly had an argument on Friday evening, after which Mahesh reportedly picked up a pestle and tried to hit Rani. But, when the mother rushed to the rescue of her daughter, she received the fatal blow, killing her on the spot.

Leaving the deceased woman in a pool of blood, the accused reached the area police station and surrendered. The police shifted Saroja’s body to Government Hospital here for autopsy and registered a case.

12 held for gambling

The Madanapalle rural police on Friday evening conducted a raid atop a hillock at Kotavaripalle village and arrested twelve persons on charges of gambling, and seized ₹16,000 from them. The police, who registered a case, said that the accused would be produced before the local court.