Youth murdered at Gangavaram

A 25-year old youth was allegedly murdered by some unidentified persons at Kondaveedhi, Gangavaram, under New Port police station limits, on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Yeripalli Raju (25).

The incident reportedly occurred between the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to sources, unidentified miscreants have allegedly murdered Raju by hitting him in the face with bricks. Police suspect Raju and a few others might have been involved in a fight in a drunken brawl. The body has injuries on nose, eyes, lips and evidence of assault with bricks on face, were found at the crime scene.

New Port police have registered a case and it is under investigation. More details are yet to be ascertained.