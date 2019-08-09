Youth ‘kills’ mother near Chittoor

A 22-year old youth allegedly slit his mother’s throat at a forested village near Chittoor in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, Prem Kumar of Rettagunta Colony of Gudipala mandal, used to reportedly quarrel with his mother. Jyoti, over her alleged relationship with his uncle.

On Thursday night, he had a spat with his mother following which Jyoti rushed to the Gudipala mandal police station and sought protection from her son’s physical attacks. The police visited the village on Wednesday night and reportedly found Kumar in an inebriated condition. They asked him to report at the local police station the next morning.

Around 2 am. on Friday, Kumar barged into the house and allegedly slit the throat of his mother, killing her on the spot. His uncle, who tried to prevent the attack, also received injuries in the attack. Later, the youth surrendered himself before the police. The injured relative was rushed to the Government Hospital in Chittoor. A case has been registered.