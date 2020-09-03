Youth ‘kills’ grandmother for jewellery

A youth allegedly killed his grandmother for her gold jewellery at Pandrangi panchayat in Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district, according to police.

Though the incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, it came to light on Thursday after police received a complaint.

The deceased woman was identified as K. Papayamma (63), a resident of Dakammari of Bheemili mandal. Her grandson, K. Srinu, is absconding.

According to Padmanabham Inspector of Police A. Visweswara Rao, the accused had been allegedly frequently asking his grandmother to give him some gold jewellery as he wanted to buy a van. However, she kept rejecting his requests.

“After being repeatedly turned down, Srinu hatched a plan to eliminate her in order to take the gold at any cost. On Wednesday evening, Srinu asked his grandmother to accompany him to the hospital claiming that he was suffering from stomach pains. Some neighbours saw him taking the elderly woman somewhere on his motorcycle. However, he returned alone,” Mr. Visweswara Rao said.

“On Thursday morning, Srinu was taken to the village heads where he was questioned about the whereabouts of his grandmother. Srinu reportedly confessed that he murdered her in an isolated place in Pandrangi panchayat. After showing the villagers the scene of offence, he fled from the spot,” the Inspector said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused. Based on a complaint lodged by family members, a case has been registered, police said.