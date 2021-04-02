Youth killed, three injured in attack with knives

They attacked one another in a dispute over ₹100

In a broad daylight attack, a youth was killed and three others suffered injuries when construction workers allegedly attacked one another over a dispute for ₹100. The incident occurred on the main road, near a bar, under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Boddupalli Nagaraju alias Pandu (31). The injured Shaik Hussain, Dodda Kishore and Shaik Rafi, were admitted to hospital with multiple injuries. They were natives of Vambay Colony and Rajiv Nagar.

According to sources, Nagaraju and his three friends allegedly earned ₹2,000 after attending work. When Nagaraju got only ₹400 instead of ₹500 as his share, a brawl ensued at the bar on Thursday night. Nagaraju returned with his friends Rafi, Hussain and Kishore to discuss the matter, and in a fit of rage, the three allegedly attacked Kishore with cutters (small knives) and other sharp weapons.

Nagaraju, who suffered deep injury on his throat fell down. He died while being shifted to hospital. The accused who also suffered injuries were admitted in hospital, the Ajit Singh Nagar police said.

Accused in custody

The polie took Hussain, Kishore and Rafi into custody and recovered cutters used for committing the murder. They would be produced in the court, a police official said.

Panicky locals and shopkeepers ran helter-skelter to protect themselves when the group members were attacking one another on the main road.

Four injured

In a separate incident, four youth suffered injuries when two groups, mostly students, allegedly clashed and attacked with blades, over free fire game at Dawajigudem on the city outskirts on Friday.

The incident occurred near a school and the groups attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons in the streets.