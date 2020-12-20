Youth injured in chemical drum blast

CHITTOOR

20 December 2020 06:38 IST

He was trying to open it with a gas cutter

A youth, Jayaram, working at a fabrication shop, was critically injured when an abandoned chemical drum exploded while he was trying to cut it open with a gas-cutter at Autonagar locality on Renigunta Road in Tirupati on Saturday.

According to the police, the leftover chemicals inside the drum caught fire and it exploded. Neighbours rushed a critically injured Jayaram to the SVRR Government Hospital where, his condition was said to be critical.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation. Earlier this month, in a similar incident, an abandoned equipment used in welding shops exploded near railway track on Tirupati-Renigunta section, injuring a cattle grazer.

Advertising

Advertising