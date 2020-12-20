Andhra Pradesh

Youth injured in chemical drum blast

A youth, Jayaram, working at a fabrication shop, was critically injured when an abandoned chemical drum exploded while he was trying to cut it open with a gas-cutter at Autonagar locality on Renigunta Road in Tirupati on Saturday.

According to the police, the leftover chemicals inside the drum caught fire and it exploded. Neighbours rushed a critically injured Jayaram to the SVRR Government Hospital where, his condition was said to be critical.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation. Earlier this month, in a similar incident, an abandoned equipment used in welding shops exploded near railway track on Tirupati-Renigunta section, injuring a cattle grazer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2020 6:42:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/youth-injured-in-chemical-drum-blast/article33376898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY