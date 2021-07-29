Youth held on charges of killing engineering student

NALLAJARLA (WEST GODDAVARI DT.)

29 July 2021 00:56 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested a youth, Ch. Satyanarayana, on charges of murdering an engineering student, K. Vamshi (20), over money matters.

A native of Pothavaram village, in Nallajarla mandal, Vamshi reportedly developed friendship with the accused in social media groups, and the victim allegedly owed some money to the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, they duo had some argument over repayment of money, and in a fit of rage, Satyanarayana allegedly strangled Vamshi to death, said Jangareddygudem DSP B. Srinath.

Vamshi was studying fourth year Chemical Engineering in NIT, in West Bengal. The Nallajarla police are investigating the case.