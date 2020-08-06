Youth held on charge of ‘sexual assault’

A youth was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kuppam mandal on Wednesday.
According to the police, the youth, identified as Somasekhar (25), had been allegedly stalking the girl for the last several months, forcing her to accept his love proposal.
On Tuesday, when the girl was alone at her house, he reportedly barged into the premises and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, saying that he would marry her. When her parents returned home, the girl broke down and narrated the incident.
Acting on a complaint from the parents, the Kuppam police arrested the youth and sent him to remand.
Task force officials prevented
In another incident, a youth, who claimed himself to be a leader of the ruling party, created a flutter at Urban Colony in Kuppam, by allegedly preventing the entry of the COVID-19 task force officials into the locality, which registered two positive cases on Wednesday.
Seeing the officials, including the police personnel, the youth objected to their presence in the colony, saying that he would himself manage the red zone formalities in the area. The task force officials approached the local police, who said the matter was being looked into.
