Youth held on charge of cheating girls

The Chittoor police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old youth of Mogarala panchayat of Pakala mandal on charges of cheating girls through online chat and extracting huge amounts from them, besides possessing two country-made rifles.

According to information, one Gunasekhar had allegedly befriended several girls through online chatting and reportedly collected huge amounts from them, after feigning love to them.

His allegedly used to lure girls saying that he was a software professional at an MNC in Hyderabad. He developed online friendship with a girl of the same mandal and reportedly collected ₹10 lakh from her through various modes of online receipts. Acting on a complaints from the girl’s parents, the police registered a case and took the youth into custody, while he was about to flee.

The police said two country weapons were also seized from him. He is also reportedly wanted in poaching activities. A cash of ₹5 lakh and some gold jewellery was recovered from him. Criminal cases, including under the wildlife protection act, were booked against him, and was remanded in custody.