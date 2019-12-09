Youth held for ‘sexual assault’ on minor

The police on Monday night took into custody a 21-year-old youth, an auto driver, on charges of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl at Peddabarinepalle village of V. Kota mandal of Palamaner police sub-division.

According to the V. Kota police, the minor girl works at a dairy farm. The youth, who transports the milk cans in his auto, befriended her, allegedly luring her with a promise to marry. In this process, the youth took the girl into a mango orchard nearby on Sunday night, while both were returning home, and allegedly outraged her modesty.

As the girl could not reach home on time in the evening, her parents and relatives, who were on their way to the dairy farm in search of her, found her leaving the orchard weeping, while the youth seeing them fled the scene.

The parents lodged a complaint with the V. Kota police on Monday. The police registered a case.