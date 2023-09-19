Youth held for killing mother in Andhra Pradesh

September 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Kalyanadurgam police on Tuesday arrested a youth on the charge of killing his mother after the latter declined to give him money to buy liquor. The incident occurred on Monday night at Kambadur village, about 100 km from here.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Srinivasulu, the accused, Praneeth, was an alcoholic and harassed his parents for money to buy liquor and cigarettes. He used to assault his parents if they did not oblige.

On Monday evening, Praneeth demanded money from his mother, Sujatha, to buy liquor but the latter insisted that she had no money. He stomped out of the house and returned with a can of petrol purchased from a nearby fuel pump. While the woman was asleep, Praneeth doused her with petrol and set her on fire before fleeing. Though the neighbours tried to rescue the woman, they could not.

The Kalyanadurgam police shifted the body to an area hospital for post-mortem examination and registered a case. A special party, formed to track down the the accused, arrested Praneeth on Tuesday. The police said the accused had confessed to committing matricide. He was produced before a court, which remanded him.