Youth held for ‘hurling’ detonator at former Minister Sankaranarayana’s convoy in Andhra Pradesh

October 08, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Gorantla police on October 8 (Sunday) took a youth into custody after he allegedly hurled a detonator with wires attached to it at the convoy of Penukonda MLA and former Minister M. Sankaranarayana at Gaddam Thanda hamlet, 40 km from here, in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The identity of the accused was yet to be ascertained when the report came in.

According to information, the MLA went to Gorantla mandal to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme. Mr. Sankaranarayana and other YSRCP leaders had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy when the youth hurled a detonator at the MLA’s car. However, it fell into the bushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP cadres were a relieved lot knowing that it was not an explosive. They caught hold of the youth and handed him over to the police. Circle Inspector M. Subbarayudu confirmed that the object used by the youth was a detonator. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.