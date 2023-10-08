HamberMenu
Youth held for ‘hurling’ detonator at former Minister Sankaranarayana’s convoy in Andhra Pradesh

The Penukonda MLA went to Gaddam Thanda hamlet in Gorantla mandal to participate in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme

October 08, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Gorantla police on October 8 (Sunday) took a youth into custody after he allegedly hurled a detonator with wires attached to it at the convoy of Penukonda MLA and former Minister M. Sankaranarayana at Gaddam Thanda hamlet, 40 km from here, in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The identity of the accused was yet to be ascertained when the report came in.

According to information, the MLA went to Gorantla mandal to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme. Mr. Sankaranarayana and other YSRCP leaders had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy when the youth hurled a detonator at the MLA’s car. However, it fell into the bushes.

The YSRCP cadres were a relieved lot knowing that it was not an explosive. They caught hold of the youth and handed him over to the police. Circle Inspector M. Subbarayudu confirmed that the object used by the youth was a detonator. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

