Youth held for ‘causing’ death of his friend

Rash driving by accused led to an accident, say police

The police have arrested a youth, Boya Abhishek, hailing from Veldurthi on charge of negligent driving that led to an accident, killing his friend Masapogu Vijaya Raghava, 18, on the midnight of August 1 near the Andhra Bank ATM close to the Kurnool GGH. Raghava was pillion riding.

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy told the media that the Kurnool traffic police had registered a case of death due to an accident on August 2, acting on a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased.

The police, after examining the CCTV footage, found negligent driving by Boya Abhishek as the reason for the accident. Abhishek, instead of getting Raghava admitted to the hospital, left him on the road before fleeing. The police booked Abhishek unser the Section 304 of the IPC and arrested him on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent behaviour on the road leading to the death.

The police said Boya Madhu (25), Mekala Jagadish (22), and Masapogu Vijaya Raghava (18), came to Kurnool to celebrate the Friendship Day. They met Abhishek at the Alampur crossroads and consumed liquor. Action would be initiated against the owner of the bike for lending it to Abhishek, who does not have a driving licence.

The other two friends would also be summoned, the police said.